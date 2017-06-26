Business

June 26, 2017 6:11 AM

Court delayed for man charged with killing 'overboard' wife

The Associated Press
ERIE, Pa.

A preliminary hearing for a Pennsylvania man charged with killing his wife after claiming she fell overboard on his fishing boat has been postponed from Monday until July 31.

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Leclair, of Albion, remains in the Erie County jail on a homicide charge in the death of 51-year-old Karen Leclair.

Police says Leclair told them his wife accidentally fell overboard off his commercial fishing boat on June 11. Police arrested him two days later because they say surveillance video from the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority showed Christopher Leclair got on the boat alone Sunday, but was accompanied by his wife the day before. Police say Leclair returned on the boat alone that day.

Leclair's attorney didn't immediately comment Monday.

The Coast Guard and other investigators have yet to find Karen Leclair's body.

