College borrowers promised loan forgiveness are left to wait

In this June 16, 2017, photo, Danielle Ramos, 30, poses at MassBay Community College in Wellesley, Mass., where she pursued her education after being defrauded by a for-profit college. Thousands of students who were defrauded by for-profit colleges were told by the Obama administration that their student loans would be forgiven, but the Trump administration has yet to keep that promise. Elise Amendola AP Photo