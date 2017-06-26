The Latest: Kansas legislators let governor's vetoes stand

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature adjourning its annual session (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
Kansas legislators have allowed Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's vetoes of a lottery bill and three budget items to stand.
Lawmakers didn't attempt to override the vetoes Monday before adjourning their annual session.
Brownback rejected a bill that would have allowed vending machine sales of Kansas Lottery tickets to help fund community mental health services. He then vetoed two budget items that mandated spending on specific services tied to new lottery revenues.
He also vetoed a budget item blocking his administration from consolidating programs providing in-home services for the disabled and elderly. Supporters argue the move would make delivering those services more efficient but advocates fear cuts would follow.
The Senate adjourned its brief session before House Democratic Leader Jim Ward of Wichita could attempt an override of the home-services veto.
11:38 a.m.
A Democrat in the Kansas House plans to resign this fall and is citing family reasons for leaving the Legislature.
Rep. John Wilson of Lawrence announced Monday that he would step down. He is the father of two young sons and said serving as a lawmaker and campaigning for office forced him to take too much time away from his family and outside job.
He was first elected to the House in 2012 and is the ranking Democrat on its Health and Human Services Committee.
Wilson made his announcement the same day Rep. Jason Probst of Hutchinson took his oath of office. Probst was selected last week by fellow Democrats in his south-central Kansas district to replace the late Rep. Patsy Terrell. She died June 7.
11:13 a.m.
Kansas legislators have adjourned their annual session and are waiting for a state Supreme Court ruling on education funding later this summer.
The House and Senate met briefly Monday to formally end the session weeks after passing an income tax increase and a plan to boost spending on public schools.
The Supreme Court plans to hear arguments from attorneys July 18 on whether the new school funding law is adequate under the state constitution. It phases in a $293 million increase in education funding over two years.
Some lawmakers believe the court will rule that the funding increase isn't large enough and force legislators to return for a special session.
But Kansas Association of School Boards officials praised the new school finance law Monday as a good start.
