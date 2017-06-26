Business

Jury pick starts in UN-bribery trial of Chinese billionaire

NEW YORK

Jury selection has begun in the New York criminal trial of a Chinese billionaire charged with trying to bribe United Nations diplomats to ease approval of a U.N. conference center.

Ng Lap Seng (ihng lap sihng) has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including conspiracy.

More than 100 prospective jurors were part of the selection process that started Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Vernon Broderick told prospective jurors that he expects a jury to be selected over the next "day or so" for a trial likely to last four to six weeks.

He says he'll be looking for "fair and impartial" jurors willing to decide the case solely on evidence or lack of evidence.

Ng is confined to a luxury Manhattan apartment while free on $50 million bail.

