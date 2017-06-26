Business

June 26, 2017 11:04 AM

2 insurers agree to sell plans in Klickitat county

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler says that two insurers have agreed to offer plans next year in Klickitat County.

Kreidler said Monday that Molina Healthcare of Washington and BridgeSpan Health Company will offer plans inside the state's health exchange in Klickitat. The county had previously been the only one in the state where no health insurance companies had offered plans for 2018.

All rates, health plans, and coverage areas are under review by Kreidler's office and may change before the plans are certified by the Washington Health Benefit Exchange Board on Sept. 14. Open enrollment for the 2018 individual market starts Nov. 1.

