June 26, 2017 12:32 PM

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0342

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Monday

Mon. Fri.

F

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.0775 1.0775

Eggs large white NY Doz. .75 .75

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.45 16.45

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2100 2.2100

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1941 1.1941

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.4257 1.4257

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2139 2139

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 4838 4838

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 86.38 86.38

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 172.50 172.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 119.62 119.62

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.60 3.57¾

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.81¾ 8.79½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 295.60 295.60

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.45 4.54¾

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 7.83¾ 7.81¼

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.62¾ 2.67½

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37 .37

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .30½ .30½

Aluminum per lb LME .8472 .8490

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8550 8550

Copper Cathode full plate 2.6189 2.6017

Gold Handy & Harman 1245.25 1255.70

Silver Handy & Harman 16.580 16.690

Lead per metric ton LME 2186.50 2181.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 16,000 16,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 922.00 927.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 929.40 929.40

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2359 1.2232

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 66.59 66.59

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 52.55 52.35

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.86 2.86

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

