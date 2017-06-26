Business

June 26, 2017 7:03 PM

Fire officials from Indiana and Michigan fight facility fire

The Associated Press
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich.

More than a dozen fire departments from Michigan and Indiana have responded to a massive blaze at a Michigan facility near the state line.

The fire started at a mulch manufacturing facility near Mottville on Monday afternoon. Authorities say flames have engulfed more than a dozen acres.

Michigan transportation officials say they're shutting down a St. Joseph County highway.

Fire officials say the wind and piles of recyclable material are making the fire difficult to contain.

Authorities have not released details on a cause.

No injuries have been reported.

