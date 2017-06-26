Business

June 26, 2017 9:08 PM

Officials: No identity theft reported from database breach

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Officials have received no reports of identity theft or harm from Vermonters following a breach in the state's job search database in March that officials said could affect about 180,000 Vermont accounts.

State officials had said the breach could affect anyone who had an account on the Vermont Department of Labor's Job Link website since 2003, including those who applied for unemployment benefits and entered personal information to show they were looking for a job.

A legislative liason to the state Labor Department told the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2tcM383 ) that the state has received 15 calls about the breach but no reports of identity theft or compromise.

Those affected were offered free credit monitoring by the Kansas-based American Job Link Alliance.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos