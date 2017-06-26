Maine airports to get more than $2.3M for safety improvement

The Federal Aviation Administration is providing more than $2.3 million in grants to improve safety at Maine airports, including the Portland International Jetport.
The Jetport is getting the bulk of the money at more than $2.1 million. The funds will pay for the installation of a runway lighting system, construction of taxiway shoulders and reconstruction of apron pavement.
Brunswick Executive Airport will receive more than $100,000 to rehabilitate apron, as well. Augusta State Airport will get more than $80,000 to pay for the installation of a perimeter fence, remove obstructions and seal cracks in apron pavement.
