What's next for Brazil's Temer following corruption charge?

FILE - In this June 5, 2017 file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer stands behind Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha during a ceremony marking World Environment Day, at Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil's attorney general formally accused Temer with corruption on Monday, June 26, 2017, the first time a sitting president in Latin America's largest nation has faced criminal charges. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo