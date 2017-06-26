Alaska lauds black soldiers' work on famed WWII highway

This Nov. 20, 1942, photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, shows opening ceremonies of the ALCAN Highway in the Yukon at Soldier's Summit, Alaska. Nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers helped build the highway across Alaska and Canada during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades but drawing attention as the 75th anniversary approaches.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History via AP)