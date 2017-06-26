Business

June 26, 2017 10:08 PM

Dominion wins approval for contested substation, power line

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia regulators have awarded approval to Dominion Energy for a hotly contested substation and powerline to provide electric service for an Amazon data center in Northern Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the State Corporation Commission gave the final approval last week.

The transmission line will run from Gainesville to Haymarket and many residents along its proposed path have been stridently against it, asking that Dominion's request be denied or that the line be buried underground. The commission has said it would be too expensive to bury the line.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos