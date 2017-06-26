Business

Papua New Guinea votes with corruption and economic woes key

The Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Papua New Guinea voters are going to the polls in elections dominated by corruption allegations hanging over their prime minister and the South Pacific island nation's deepening economic woes.

Voting started Saturday and will continue until July 8 through a complex exercise safeguarded by police and soldiers in a rugged country where few roads penetrate a mountainous jungle interior, and where allegations of corruption and violence often mar elections.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that voting in the capital, Port Moresby, was postponed Tuesday until Friday because polling officials went on strike due to pay issues.

ABC also reported that scrutineers in many parts of the country were reporting problems with the electoral roll and the distribution of ballot papers.

