Business

June 26, 2017 11:25 PM

Mother's tweets of son's hospital bill go viral

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A mother's tweets sharing her son's hospital bill have gone viral as Senate Republicans are working to pass a new health care bill.

Alison Chandra's son suffers from heterotaxy syndrome — a rare genetic disorder that causes organs to form incorrectly or in the wrong place.

Chandra tweeted out a photo of a bill for her son Ethan's recent open heart surgery at Boston Children's Hospital Friday, saying without insurance her family would be paying more than $231,000.

With insurance, the family owed $500.

Chandra writes her son's life is "infinitely precious," and she criticizes the Senate proposal that would allow states to ease standards for insurance requirements, such as inpatient hospital care and prescription drug coverage.

The photo of Ethan's bill has since been retweeted more than 54,000 times.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos