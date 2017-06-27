Business

June 27, 2017 1:37 AM

Health insurers propose rate increases in New Mexico

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

Insurance providers for New Mexico's health exchange want to increase the price of individual rates by at least 21 percent and up to 85 percent in 2018.

The proposed rate hikes were available Tuesday on the website for New Mexico's Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.

About 55,000 New Mexico residents buy their insurance through the state exchange, known as beWellnm.

Insurance companies have been struggling to set rates for next year amid a Republican push to overhaul President Barack Obama's health care law.

New Mexico has sustained a competitive health insurance exchange with four private providers. New Mexico Health Connections has proposed an 85 percent rate increase, while Christus Health Plan is seeking a 49 hike. Molina Healthcare requested the smallest increase of 21 percent.

