Business

June 27, 2017 1:51 AM

Draghi says ECB will be cautious in adjusting stimulus effor

The Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi says the bank's stimulus efforts need to be "persistent" even as the economy recovers and that any scaling back of support has to come gradually.

Draghi's said in a speech Tuesday at a conference in Sintra, Portugal, that "there are strong grounds for prudence" in adjusting the level of stimulus and that any withdrawal of stimulus "will have to be made gradually."

Market observers are watching for signals about when the ECB will start scaling back its 60 billion euros ($67 billion) per month in bond purchases, a step aimed at increasing inflation and growth.

Draghi said, however, that stimulus "is still needed" and that bank policy "needs to be persistent and we need to be prudent" about adjusting it.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos