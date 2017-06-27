Business

June 27, 2017 2:51 AM

House Democrats plan to roll out property-tax freeze plan

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois House Democrats are planning to roll out their own version of a property tax freeze.

It will be presented Tuesday in the Revenue and Finance Committee.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has insisted that the nation's next-to-highest local property taxes be frozen as part of a budget deal which has eluded the governor and legislative Democrats for two years.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said he's willing to agree to a four-year freeze on property taxes in exchange for a four-year, temporary income tax increase.

Democrats have argued that public schools rely heavily on property taxes because of shortfalls in other state funding.

Lawmakers and Rauner are trying to come to terms on a budget before the fiscal year begins Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos