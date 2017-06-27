Business

June 27, 2017 9:32 AM

Cuomo calls lawmakers back to Albany for NYC schools issue

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling New York lawmakers back to Albany Wednesday to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools, with some lawmakers also calling for immediate action on the city's beleaguered subway system.

Lawmakers ended their regular session last week without a deal to extend the state law giving the mayor oversight of city schools. The 15-year-old policy expires Friday if lawmakers don't act, threatening to undermine the governance of the nation's largest school system.

Some lawmakers are also demanding action on the city's troubled subway system after another subway train derailed near Harlem Tuesday, frightening passengers and prompting evacuations and power failures.

John Raskin, director of the Riders Alliance, said Cuomo must propose a plan to save the subway system following years of neglect.

