US Geological Survey records small earthquakes in Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded three small earthquakes across northern Oklahoma.
No injuries or damage are reported.
The largest quake was a magnitude 3.3 temblor at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday near Red Rock, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.
A 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:57 a.m. near Stroud and a 2.3 magnitude quake struck at 10:42 a.m. near Waynoka.
Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production operations.
State regulators have directed oil and gas producers to close some disposal wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject in others.
