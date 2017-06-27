Estates of Bernie Madoff's 2 sons to keep nearly $4 million

FILE - In this March 10, 2009 file photo, Bernard Madoff, right, arrives at Manhattan federal court for a hearing to discuss potential conflicts of interest between him and his lawyer in New York. According to a bankruptcy court filing, the estates of Ponzi king Bernard Madoff’s two sons will get nearly $4 million after about $18 million in assets are taken away as part of a legal settlement. The settlement terms were contained in papers filed by a court-appointed trustee Monday, June 26, 2017, in Manhattan U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Louis Lanzano, File AP Photo