Business

June 27, 2017 9:05 PM

Saddleback Mountain ski area may have buyer

The Associated Press
RANGELEY, Maine

A public relations company representing Saddleback Mountain ski area says the ski mountain is being sold after being shuttered for the past two winter seasons.

The owners, Bill and Irene Berry, are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to announce details.

The Berrys announced in July 2015 that the resort would not reopen without $3 million to replace the aging Rangeley Double Chairlift.

Since then the Berrys have had little to say as rumors swirled about the resort's future.

Last fall, a coalition of local businesses and ski enthusiasts announced they're created the Saddleback Mountain Foundation with a goal of reopening the ski mountain.

