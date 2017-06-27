Business

June 27, 2017 9:09 PM

Maine governor headed to Washington as budget shutdown looms

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is headed to Washington, D.C., as a state budget shutdown looms large back home in Maine.

The Trump administration invited the governor to participate in an energy-themed event on Wednesday. LePage's office declined to provide details.

LePage has been fighting to lower energy costs, saying Maine's high energy costs are a major impediment to economic development.

LePage is a frequent visitor to the nation's capital this year. His most recent trip was to testify before a congressional panel about the Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument that he opposes.

Unlike previous governors, LePage's office doesn't publicize his schedule and rarely announces beforehand his travels for official business.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos