Toshiba sues Western Digital in feud over memory unit sale

This May 26, 2017 photo shows Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. headquarters in Tokyo. Toshiba has delayed its deadline for reaching an agreement on selling its lucrative computer memory chip business. The company said Wednesday, June 28, negotiations were continuing on a 2 trillion yen

$18 billion) deal with a consortium led by a Japanese government-backed fund. Tokyo-based Toshiba had hoped to have an agreement in time for Wednesday's shareholders meeting, being held in a city east of Tokyo.