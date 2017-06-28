Campaigner-in-chief: Trump's politicking raises ethics flags

FILE - The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington. President Donald Trump keeps taking time out from governing to run for re-election. On Wednesday night, he’ll attend his first 2020 campaign fundraiser, at his Washington hotel. He’s already spent five evenings at political rallies, always in front of an audience of thousands of fans who are selected by his campaign aides. Alex Brandon AP Photo