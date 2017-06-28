Business

June 28, 2017 4:41 AM

2 people struck, killed on train tracks in Washington

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Two people were killed when they were hit by an Amtrak train that was approaching a station in Washington.

In a news release, Amtrak says a train traveling from Boston and New York was approaching Washington's Union Station around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday when the two people on the tracks were struck. Railroad company CSX confirmed Wednesday that the two people who died were CSX employees.

Amtrak says none of the train's passengers or crew were injured.

In an online statement Wednesday morning, Amtrak says service will be temporarily suspended between Washington and Philadelphia while authorities investigate the incident. Amtrak later said on Twitter that service is expected to be restored by mid-morning.

CSX said the names of the employees are being withheld "out of respect for the privacy of their families."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos