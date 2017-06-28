Business

June 28, 2017 3:17 AM

Prosecutors: 2 DAs indicted for hiring the other's wives

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Two former district attorneys in North Carolina have been indicted after authorities say they hired each other's wives to collect salaries and do little work.

Media outlets reported that former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and ex-Person and Caswell County DA Wallace Bradsher were charged with failure to discharge the duties of their office Tuesday.

Authorities say Blitzer and Bradsher created the scheme to get around a state restriction on hiring spouses.

The arrangement came to light when one of Bradsher's former employees sued.

State agents say they found that Blitzer's wife was taking courses at a college when she was supposed to be working and two other employees told investigators they took online math courses on her behalf while they were supposed to be working.

