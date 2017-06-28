Business

June 28, 2017 4:04 AM

UN expert: Al-Jazeera should not be closed in Qatar standoff

The Associated Press
GENEVA

An U.N. human rights expert says it would be a "major blow against media pluralism" if Qatar shutters the Al-Jazeera network as demanded by other Arab states.

David Kaye says any such move by Qatar in exchange for a lifting of sanctions imposed by its neighbors would further dent media freedoms in a region that "already suffering from severe restrictions on reporting and media."

The demand is among 13 that Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates presented to Qatar as conditions for restoring air, sea and land traffic to the energy-rich Gulf country.

Kaye, the special rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion, appealed to the international community "to urge these governments not to pursue this demand against Qatar."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos