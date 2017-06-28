Business

June 28, 2017 4:35 AM

Temporary repairs made to Stillwater Lift Bridge

The Associated Press
STILLWATER, Minn.

Temporary repairs have been made to a historic lift bridge connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Stillwater Lift Bridge is open to commuters Wednesday morning. The bridge over the St. Croix River had been stuck in the up position after an electrical meter socket that monitors power usage failed Tuesday.

Crews worked overnight to make repairs.

The bridge will close again at 10 p.m. Wednesday to allow crews to make permanent repairs. It will remain closed until 6 a.m. Thursday. In case of inclement weather, the permanent repairs will be postponed until Thursday night.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos