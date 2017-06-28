In this Friday, April 21, 2017, photo, boxes of General Mills' Cheerios cereal are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. General Mills Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
In this Friday, April 21, 2017, photo, boxes of General Mills' Cheerios cereal are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. General Mills Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo
In this Friday, April 21, 2017, photo, boxes of General Mills' Cheerios cereal are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. General Mills Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo

Business

June 28, 2017 4:39 AM

General Mills beats Street 4Q forecasts

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $408.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.66 billion, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.62 billion.

General Mills shares have declined 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 8 percent. The stock has dropped 16 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIS

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos