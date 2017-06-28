Business

June 28, 2017 4:39 AM

Japan carrier sorry for making disabled man hoist up plane

The Associated Press
TOKYO

A Japanese airline has apologized for making a wheelchair user hoist himself up the stairs from the tarmac to board his flight.

Hideto Kijima faced the problem this month while returning to Osaka from the southern island of Amami with his friends.

Vanilla Air, the budget affiliate of All Nippon Airways, told him the tiny airport requires use of stairs and has no lift to safely carry a disabled person onto the plane. Vanilla refused to let his friends carry him in his wheelchair or separately.

The 44-year-old Kijima, paralyzed from the waist down, wrote on his blog that he hoisted himself up the stairs with his arms.

Vanilla said Wednesday that it has apologized to Kijima, and that new lifts were being installed.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos