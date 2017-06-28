Business

June 28, 2017 6:10 AM

Walker, lawmakers to meet as budget deal remains elusive

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker are once again set to meet as a deal to pass the state's $76 billion budget remains elusive.

Walker was to meet privately Wednesday with Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Assembly and Senate Republicans were also planning to meet separately behind closed doors in the afternoon to discuss the budget.

Vos and Fitzgerald both voiced frustration with the lack of progress in talks on Tuesday. The biggest area of disagreement is whether to borrow $850 million to pay for roads or to borrow less and raise taxes or fees to make up the difference.

Walker has promised to veto a tax increase and Senate Republicans are siding with him. But Vos says that approach is irresponsible.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos