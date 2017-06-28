County approves mosque construction in Nokesville

One of the nation's largest mosques has received approval to build a satellite facility in western Prince William County, despite traffic concerns from nearby residents.
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously early Wednesday to approve construction of a mosque in Nokesville by the All Dulles Area Muslims Society.
The ADAMS Center operates one of the largest mosques in the country in Sterling. The Nokesville facility, first proposed in 2014, will be more than 22,000 square feet and accommodate 500 people in its prayer hall.
The approval came after an eight-hour public meeting in which Nokesville-area residents expressed opposition, citing the county plan that emphasizes preserving the rural nature of the county's western crescent.
The supervisors will also allow the mosque to connect to the county sewer system.
