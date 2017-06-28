Business

June 28, 2017 7:58 AM

Sioux Falls mayor cuts $45.2M from 5-year capital plan

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether has laid out the most grim budget outlook of his tenure just a year after proposing the city's most ambitious capital plan ever.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2tkodaY ) reports that he cites slow sales tax growth in South Dakota's largest city.

Huether called for budgeting $548.3 million in construction and equipment purchases through 2022, a large reduction from his $589.2 million proposal last year.

Sales tax revenues have slowed to their lowest point since the recession of 2009 and 2010, after years of growth that was as high as 8 percent just three years ago. The mayor's finance team projects just 1 percent growth in sales tax revenues next year.

He says the bulk of the money will go toward roads and utilities rather than outdoor swimming pools, event centers and bike trails.

