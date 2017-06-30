Stateline resort expands from park homes into tiny homes

FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2017, AT 1:00 A.M. CDT.- Pearl Lake General Manager Bob Severson stands in front of Pearl Lake's new Pearl Lake Park Model being built. With the tiny house movement continuing to grow, Pearl Lake building custom-made 400-square-foot homes. Its first one featured barnwood decor and its next one will be attached to an 1800s school house. The one shown, under construction, will be a model available for sale. The Beloit Daily News via AP Hillary Gavan