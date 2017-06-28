Business

June 28, 2017

Consolidated, FairPoint ready to close the deal on Monday

Illinois-based Consolidated Communications and North Carolina-based FairPoint have obtained all necessary state regulatory approvals and anticipate closing the deal in a matter of days.

Consolidated says it plans to close on the $1.5 billion purchase of FairPoint on Monday.

Consolidated President and CEO Bob Udell says the combined company with operations in 24 states will become stronger and more competitive with a 36,000-mile (57933-kilometer) fiber network.

Shareholders approved the merger March 28 and financing has been in place since December.

Udell says the company will be well positioned to expand services and attract new customers while maintaining local community support.

