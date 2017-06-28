Business

June 28, 2017 9:19 PM

Impasse over Horizon lingers, but $35B budget set for vote

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A stalemate over Gov. Chris Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer remains in place, but the Democrat-led state Legislature is still set to vote on a nearly $35 billion budget.

The Assembly and Senate are set to vote Thursday on a $34.7 billion fiscal year 2018 budget. It proposes more than $100 million for school aid, and $25 million apiece for pre-kindergarten and special education programs.

It also funds Democratic priorities, such as a program giving financial assistance to lower-income students and additional cash for security at nonpublic schools.

The sticking point is legislation initially proposed by Christie to overhaul the state's largest health insurer's board, enact transparency legislation and tap into its surplus.

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto oppose such efforts.

