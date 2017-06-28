Business

West Virginia black lung clinics getting $1.3 million

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's U.S. senators say the state will get almost $1.3 million in federal funding for its clinics program to treat black lung disease that afflicts thousands of coal miners who inhaled dust from the rock and coal.

According to West Virginia's health commissioner Dr. Rahul Gupta, more than 7,900 residents get services from nine clinics across the state.

He says the additional resources from the federal Department of Health and Human Resources help ensure those affected continue to have access to treatment and better quality of life.

Sen. Joe Manchin says every miner who suffers from it should get the best possible medical care.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the funding will go a long way toward needed support for critical services like screening, diagnosis, treatment and education.

