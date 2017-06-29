Business

June 29, 2017 1:47 AM

Pinal County water provider again finds high nitrate levels

The Associated Press
FLORENCE, Ariz.

People in some Pinal County subdivisions with infants or pregnant women in their homes are being warned not to drink their tap water because testing showed high levels of nitrates.

A well owned by Johnson Utilities showed nitrate levels above the federal standard this week. The well was taken out of service and the public notified on Wednesday.

The warning affects people who live in the Johnson Ranch, Copper Basin, Rancho Bella Vista and Rancho Bella Vista South subdivisions.

Johnson Utilities plans to distribute drinking water to families with infants or pregnant woman on Thursday. The company expects tap water to be safe within days and is planning a new pipeline to supply the area.

High nitrates can cause infants to become seriously ill.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos