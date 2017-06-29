FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senate Republicans’ struggle to pass a health care bill is jeopardizing another one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities: overhauling America’s tax system. A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., delayed a vote on a bill to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama’s health law, questions lingered about whether congressional Republicans could pass big, complicated pieces of legislation. “The whole idea is to do health care first because you gain an advantage there to go on and do tax reform,” said Roberts. “We’ve sort of bollixed that up but I’m encouraged.”
Business

June 29, 2017 2:03 AM

If GOP can't repeal Obamacare, how can they overhaul taxes?

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Senate Republicans' struggle to pass a health care bill is jeopardizing efforts to overhaul America's tax system, another one of President Donald Trump's top priorities.

A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on a bill to repeal and replace Barack Obama's health law, questions lingered about whether congressional Republicans could pass big, complicated pieces of legislation.

It is important for Congress to resolve the health bill before moving on to a tax overhaul.

The health bill provides nearly $1 trillion in tax cuts that won't add to the nation's mounting debt. Republicans are counting on those tax cuts to help them write a new tax code that raises less money.

