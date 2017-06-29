House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, heads to a leader's meeting in Speaker Michael Madigan's office Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
Business

June 29, 2017 2:57 AM

9th day of Illinois budget talks leaves 2 until deadline

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois legislative leaders plan to meet again in continuing attempts to nail down a budget deal before a fiscal crisis that could erupt by Saturday.

Thursday is the ninth day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. He has disagreed with the General Assembly's Democratic majority for two years over a budget plan. Lawmakers are working to avoid starting a third consecutive fiscal year without an annual spending plan.

Rauner has insisted on "structural" changes to the business and political climates such as a property tax freeze and cost-cutting to workers' compensation and state employee pensions. The House approved plans addressing some of those issues Wednesday but Republicans say they're not in line with what the governor is seeking.

