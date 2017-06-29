Business

June 29, 2017 4:42 AM

Russia to extend Western food ban for further 18 months

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The Russian prime minister has proposed to extend a ban on Western food imports for another 18 months in response to the EU's decision to extend economic sanctions against Moscow.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday he will submit a proposal to extend the ban until Dec. 31, 2018 to President Vladimir Putin. Medvedev said the ban will help create incentives for Russian farmers.

Moscow has warned it would only lift the ban introduced in 2014 if the U.S. and the EU roll back the sanctions they imposed following Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine.

Medvedev's statement followed the EU's announcement Wednesday to extend the sanctions against Russia by six months over Russia's failure to honor a peace deal for eastern Ukraine.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos