Business

June 29, 2017 8:08 AM

Need a ride? Uber, Lyft running in upstate NY, Long Island

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

The Uber and Lyft ride-hailing services are up and running in upstate New York and on Long Island.

The apps became available for those regions as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday under legislation approved by state lawmakers and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo this month.

The original measure called for the services to begin upstate and on Long Island on July 9, but Cuomo and the Legislature worked out a deal to push up the start to just before the busy Fourth of July holiday.

The two ride-hailing apps had been limited to picking up passengers in the Big Apple until lawmakers voted to permit the expansion.

Buffalo, the state's second-largest city, had been one of the largest cities in the country without access to the services.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos