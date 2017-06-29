FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are set to meet privately with Gov. Scott Walker as a deal to pass the state's $76 billion budget remains elusive. Assembly and Senate Republicans were also planning to meet separately behind closed doors in the afternoon to discuss the budget.
Business

June 29, 2017 8:08 AM

Assembly Speaker Vos says truck fee could bridge budget deal

By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker agrees with Assembly Republicans on a budget deal that would include a new, possibly temporary fee on heavy trucks to help fund road construction and repair in Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

Walker, Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald discussed the truck fee idea on Wednesday and took it to their caucuses later in the day. Vos said Thursday that Assembly Republicans were "generally supportive" of the idea. Fitzgerald remained open to it, after initially calling it a "nonstarter," but said some senators would oppose it.

Vos indicated that the truck fee, which could bring in $250 million over two years, was one of the keys to solving the budget impasse. It could be temporary and be replaced in a few years by money generated from toll roads, if the Legislature endorses that idea, Vos said.

"I'm optimistic the Assembly is aligned with Governor Walker and we feel very good that we have the ability to get to an answer that we can pass and hopefully he can sign," Vos said.

Walker's spokesman Tom Evenson did not immediately return a message asking if Walker would support the truck fee. The state's powerful chamber of commerce blasted the idea on Wednesday, calling it "anti-business and anti-consumer."

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce repeated its opposition on Twitter Thursday as news of Vos' comments broke.

"WMC strongly opposes tax on heavy trucks to pay for roads - dramatically raises costs for businesses & consumers," the group tweeted.

Assembly Republicans have insisted on raising revenue as part of the plan to solve a $1 billion shortfall in the transportation budget, the biggest road block to reaching a budget deal. Walker proposed $500 million in new borrowing and Senate Republicans back $850 million more in borrowing.

Vos called the truck fee "one of the potential pieces that could solve the problem" and "sounds better than the current plan" to borrow $850 million.

How the fee would be structured, who would have to pay it and exactly how much money it would bring in are all details Vos and Fitzgerald said are still being discussed. Senate Republicans were planning a briefing on July 6 to discuss that idea and others, meaning votes to pass the budget in the Legislature likely won't come until the week of July 10 at the earliest.

The current budget ends on Friday, but spending continues at current levels until there is a deal.

Vos said Assembly Republicans were also supportive of Walker's proposed income tax cuts in general, while Senate Republicans have said they would prefer to reduce or eliminate the personal property tax paid by businesses.

Negotiations are continuing over whether, and how much, to raise income eligibility limits for parents who want to send their children to a private school through the voucher program, Vos said. Current limits are 185 percent of the federal poverty level, but there have been talks of raising it to 300 percent, allowing families to earn more and still accept the taxpayer-funded voucher.

