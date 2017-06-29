Assembly Speaker Vos says truck fee could bridge budget deal

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are set to meet privately with Gov. Scott Walker as a deal to pass the state's $76 billion budget remains elusive. Assembly and Senate Republicans were also planning to meet separately behind closed doors in the afternoon to discuss the budget. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo