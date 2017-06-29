Business

June 29, 2017 8:04 AM

Texas retail gasoline prices down nickel, reach $2.04 gallon

The Associated Press
COPPELL, Texas

Retail gasoline prices across Texas have declined a nickel to settle at an average $2.04 per gallon.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported that compares to a 4-cent price decrease for gasoline across the U.S., averaging $2.24 per gallon.

The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline statewide this week at an average $1.89 per gallon. Drivers in Galveston are paying the most in Texas at an average $2.07 per gallon.

AAA officials say as of Thursday the price of gasoline had declined for 27 consecutive days. Experts cite record refinery rates, high gasoline and crude inventory and less-than-favorable demand this year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos