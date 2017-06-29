Texas retail gasoline prices down nickel, reach $2.04 gallon

Retail gasoline prices across Texas have declined a nickel to settle at an average $2.04 per gallon.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported that compares to a 4-cent price decrease for gasoline across the U.S., averaging $2.24 per gallon.
The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline statewide this week at an average $1.89 per gallon. Drivers in Galveston are paying the most in Texas at an average $2.07 per gallon.
AAA officials say as of Thursday the price of gasoline had declined for 27 consecutive days. Experts cite record refinery rates, high gasoline and crude inventory and less-than-favorable demand this year.
