Budget talks go down to the wire to avert partial shutdown

Maine lawmakers are working down to the wire to pass a state budget before a midnight Friday deadline to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Legislative leaders have been meeting behind closed doors to hammer out a budget deal as Republicans and Democrats remain at odds. Months of hearings resulted in multiple budgets rather than a single proposal for lawmakers to consider.
A six-member committee late Thursday night voted 5-1 on a two-year, $7.1 billion budget proposal that includes $162 million in additional public K-12 classroom spending and an increase in the state's lodging tax starting in October.
The proposal also achieves Republicans' priority of removing the voter-approved, 3 percent income surtax on high earners to fund schools.
Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon urged lawmakers and Republican Gov. Paul LePage to act on the budget Friday, after LePage vowed to take his full 10 days to act on any budget that includes tax hikes and no income tax cuts.
Whether lawmakers avoid a partial state government shutdown by achieving two-thirds support on a budget deal by 11:59 p.m. Friday could depend on House Republicans, who want time to review the proposal and hear from LePage.
Republican Rep. Tom Winsor said he voted against the proposal because "it was the first time" he had seen it. Democratic Sen. Cathy Breen said she voted for the deal to prevent a government shutdown, but that the closed-door proceedings had caused her "great concern" and she couldn't "tell you what the vote will look like in the Senate."
"This will be the second Legislature in a row that has abandoned the normal transparent appropriations committee process," she said.
During the state's last government shutdown in 1991, a time of bleak revenues with no immediate sign of recovery, state employees flooded into the State House as citizens seeking state services found shuttered motor vehicle offices, long waits to apply for food stamps and closed veterans' cemeteries.
This year, the state's revenues are healthy, with unemployment at a historic low. The union representing state employees said it's ready to sue if workers aren't paid on time in the coming weeks, while the nonprofit advocacy group Maine Equal Justice Partners filed a federal lawsuit Thursday to ensure the state continues to pay benefits to low-income Mainers even if there's a shutdown.
The governor said his administration was taking steps to protect health and safety. State parks, correctional facilities and psychiatric hospitals would remain open. Law enforcement and first responders would be on the job. Bureau of motor vehicle offices would close, while at least one courthouse would be open in each county.
LePage stepped into the political fray over the budget in recent days. He said in radio appearances this week that lawmakers have had months to hash out a deal, and that a government shutdown is "necessary for the future of Maine."
Lawmakers agree on much of the budget, but education funding and policy have remained a sticking point.
The impasse has led to all sides blaming the other for the deadlock. Democrats have said that House Republicans haven't negotiated in good faith and that LePage would own any shutdown, while LePage blamed a potential shutdown on legislative inaction and Democrats "controlled by labor union bosses and radical activists."
Democrats have most recently said they'd nix the voter-approved surtax, estimated to bring in $320 million for schools, for a budget that includes at least $200 million in additional and "sustainable" education spending.
The governor has said he would sign a budget that looks like the roughly $7 billion dollar offer by House Republicans, which would add $92 million in funding for public K-12 schools. House Republicans want support for education initiatives rejected by lawmakers and backed by LePage — including $27 million for a fund to reduce salary disparities as part of a statewide teacher contract.
LePage this week railed against a two-year, $7.1 billion offering by Senate Republicans similar to the deal that lawmakers are set to consider Friday.
Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau touted the deal as containing ideas from all four caucuses. The governor himself proposed such a lodging tax increase in his budget, which also included a pathway to a flat income tax of 5.75 percent by 2020.
