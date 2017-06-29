Charlottesville seeks bids on redesigning parks

Charlottesville is seeking bids from design firms to develop a new master plan for two downtown parks previously named for Confederate generals.
The city announced Thursday it had issued a request for proposals to have architectural design firms redesign Justice Park and Emancipation Park, which used to be called Lee and Jackson park. It's part of an effort by the city to "tell the full story of race" in its public spaces.
The Daily Progress reports Charlottesville decided to have the parks redesigned the same day it voted to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.
Mayor Mike Signer said in a news release that up to $1 million will be allocated to the parks' overhaul and to new installations recognizing civil rights victories and "the stain of slavery."
