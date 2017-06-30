President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo

June 30, 2017 12:37 AM

GOP may keep Obama tax on wealthy in bid to save health bill

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Top Senate Republicans hoping to rescue their push to repeal President Barack Obama's health care overhaul may try doing it by preserving one of his tax boosts on the rich.

It's a break from dogma by a party that has long reviled tax boosts, and most things achieved by Obama. But it could help attract votes from moderate Republican senators.

And it underscores Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's feverish effort to yank one of his and President Donald Trump's foremost priorities from the brink of defeat.

The money would instead be used to bolster their proposed health care subsidies for lower-income people.

In a bid for conservative support, Senate leaders are also considering an amendment to let insurers offer plans with low premiums and scant benefits.

