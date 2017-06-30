Business

June 30, 2017 4:48 AM

Wimbledon's strawberry farm could lose workers post-Brexit

The Associated Press
LONDON

Will Brexit threaten the winning partnership of strawberries and cream at the Wimbledon tennis tournament?

The tournament's strawberry supplier fears it might, if Britain's exit from the European Union bars the seasonal workers who pick the berries.

Marion Regan of Hugh Lowe Farms in southeast England said Friday that many of the seasonal workers come from eastern Europe, and she hopes that won't change.

She says: "I very much hope that when we leave the European Union there will still be a mechanism by which these great young people are still able to come here."

Regan ships approximately 61,700 pounds of strawberries each year to Wimbledon, where strawberries and cream has been a traditional treat for many years. The popular tournament starts July 3.

