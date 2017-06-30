Business

June 30, 2017 6:17 AM

Mother of teen killed by train: 'It was nobody's fault'

The Associated Press
CLIFTON, Va.

The mother of a 13-year-old girl struck and killed by a commuter train in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., says "it was nobody's fault."

Reyhan Safoglu of Burke, Virginia, was killed Wednesday after being hit by a train while hiking with relatives on Bull Run Bridge. Police say two relatives walking with her on the bridge were able to get out of the way.

Emel Safoglu is Reyhan's mother. She tells WTOP that she doesn't want her son, the girl's cousin or the conductor to blame themselves for what happened.

The mother tells The Washington Post "it was nobody's fault" and it was the girl's "day to go." The girl's cousin tells the newspaper that there were just 10 seconds between the horn sounding and the train striking her.

