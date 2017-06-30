Business

June 30, 2017 6:28 AM

Small fire at Houston airport triggers sprinkler system

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

A small fire in a terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport has activated the terminal's sprinkler system and authorities are cautioning that flights may be delayed.

Houston police told the Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2supPdE ) that the fire started before 4 a.m. Friday in Terminal E, which serves United Airlines, Air New Zealand and other carriers.

It's not clear how the fire started.

The Associated Press called a spokesman for the airport who declined to release any information, and a Houston fire official said he was waiting to hear from the airport spokesman as to what happened.

Online flight information indicates that flights to New Orleans have been delayed, but it's not clear if the delay is related to the fire.

No other information is immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos